This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

Latitude C800

The zippy Latitude C800 notebook from Dell is fast enough to replace your desktop PC. Powered by an Intel Pentium III 1GHz processor, it can hold up to 512MB SDRAM of memory and up to 32GB of hard-drive space.

Spend a full hour ExpressCharging its battery, and get up to three hours of power in return. Bundled with Windows 2000 Professional, the Latitude C800 also has a 15-inch display and an internal card for wireless Internet access.

Cordless MouseMan Optical

Don't let dirty moving parts hamper the precision of your mouse. Point and click with ease with the flat-bottomed Cordless MouseMan Optical from Logitech. This wireless mouse sends signals to a receiver that plugs in to the USB or PS/2 port on your computer. And because it powers down when not in use, two AA batteries will last about three months. A track wheel located in the center of the mouse makes scrolling a breeze.

