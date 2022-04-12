Sci-Fi Horror: The Armband That Delivers Pain In Virtual Reality

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you hear of an armband that can cause pain in the metaverse, it sounds like a sub-plot right out of a horror science fiction movie. But as the world around us progresses, we seem to be realizing that the stuff one would normally associate with the movies is beginning to come true, and that too quite fast.

H2L YouTube One of the products by H2L

The most recent example being of H2L, a Japanese start-up, based in Tokyo and backed by Sony, which has created an armband that can cause pain via electrical stimulation. For the uninitiated, the metaverse is a virtual world where you can work, play games and communicate with others. In the months and years to come, it shall be accessible with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) equipment.

ALSO READ: Metaverse Fashion Week: The Future Of Fashion Shows

The armband, called UnlimitedHand, has muscle motion sensors that can make your metaverse avatar copy your physical motions from the real world and can manipulate the arm muscles by using electrical stimulation. The glove is still under development, but once ready, it shall allow users to know the difference between holding different things in the metaverse.

The company is into developing tools that share the intelligence of the human body, such as hardware, software and other services. This involves the research and development of Artificial Intelligence related projects, production and exportation of electronic products and experiences that involve the transmission of bodily movement and sensations. One of these concepts is called BodySharing, a system for making people have out of body experiences. A science fiction theme which Hollywood has used since that last many decades to create exciting and mesmerizing movie experiences for people the world over.