Grocery Startup Wildermart Raises $320,000 Funding Round From Angel Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wildermart, a Bengaluru-based healthy and sustainable grocery store startup, has raised $320,000 as Seed fund from angel investors to accelerate customer acquisition and retention, build brand salience and hire right talent.

Pexels

Wildermart has successfully attracted an interesting mix of investors who are prominent names across industries. The group of angel investors include Sairee Chahal (founder, Sheroes), Anand Rangaswamy (ex-CEO, Latam and UK Godrej Consumer Products Ltd), Sreenivasan Ramki, Gangs T. Gangadhar, Sandeep Komaravelly, Anuroop Krishnan, Chetna Soni, Sunainika Singh, Aditya Krishna, Shivanandan Pare, Rohit Bhojaraj, Raj Narayan, Vikram Dani, Sid N., Abhinav Mathur, Shivram Anantharaman, Ashish Dutt and Kedar Gavane.

“We play a role in accelerating the journey towards conscious consumption and it would be our version of making a dent in the universe. We are feeling extremely fortunate to have got the kind of investors we have in this round. They all come with complementing industry expertise and we are certain that this partnership will strengthen our value proposition,” said Shweta Thakur, founder and CEO, Wildermart.

The brand is built on the 3Ps—people, planet and profit—that offers over 1,500-plus products across more than 30 categories and the products range from certified organic fruits and vegetables, clean label artisanal packaged foods to chemical-free personal and home care products.

“Wildermart has a national and global vision to give you an experience of a slow living without you having to put in any more effort than you do for your current fast life,” said Swaroop Mohan, co-founder, Wildermart.

Wildermart has been a choice of 1,300-plus consumers and repeat consumer rate is around 35 per cent as it cares about what consumers consume, how they consume, where it comes from, who gets affected in the process, the startup claimed in a statement.

“Wildermart is the kind of company building the world I want to live in,” said Chahal. Founded in 2021 by Shweta Thakur and Mohan and launched by Maneka Gandhi, Wildermart has been conceived out of the founders’ passion for mindful consumption that offers organic, vegan and natural products delivered with minimal plastic.