August 1, 2001 4 min read

All Together Now

"Good Thinking" (July) was a superb article. Managers should let their employees do their own thinking. They should strive to bring out the creative side of their employees; you never know what they may come up with.

Brainstorming is good, and we have found that using an off-site location to brainstorm various ideas for making our business run better is very helpful. It's good to get employees involved and to take the time to listen to their ideas, document them, and then in a group session discuss the ideas and see how they can be implemented.

Joe Audello, Manager

Alfred Randell, Assistant Manager

Joe Soyo's Hairstyling Design Co.

Concord, California

New and Improved

In June, Entrepreneur.com and Entrepreneur unveiled new looks. Here's what readers thought:

I continue to be amazed at the creativity of your team at Entrepreneur. Your new look is easy on the eyes and motor reflexes. Everything proceeds effortlessly to provide subscribers with access to helpful materials they can use to grow their businesses. Keep it up.

Paul Aneke

Managing Director

GEI Oil and Gas Ltd.

Lagos, Nigeria

I want to tell you that I love the new look of the magazine. It's wonderful.

Michelle Massman

Massman & Associates

Sauk Rapids, Minnesota

I think your site is incredibly helpful. On a scale from 1 to 10, you deserve a 10! Excellent job, guys.

Monica Hoyos

I've been an Entrepreneur subscriber for several years, and this is the best your magazine has ever looked. It's packed with even more information than before. There isn't one area that I like more than another; they're all informative and provide the latest information on the topics that relate to current or aspiring small-business owners. Entrepreneur keeps me totally informed. Keep up the great work. I'm sure the best is yet to come!

Brian M. Caratozzolo

Coram, New York

Not only do I subscribe to Entrepreneur, but I'm frequently on your Web site. The new look is great. It's much more organized and easier to navigate.

R. Tyler Naselli

New York City

I've been a print subscriber for quite some time, and I've found your magazine to be an essential resource. But I never found much use for your Web site-until recently. I just spent some time reviewing your updated site, and I think you're on the right track. I'll definitely spend more time checking it out in the future.

David B. Wood

Senior Business Systems Consultant

Mellon Financial Corp.

Pittsburgh

I've always wanted to own a personal chef and catering company, but I didn't know where to begin. Then I went to your site. Thanks for having so much information there; with what I've found so far, my dream is coming true.

Dustin Hilinski

Silver Spoon Personal Chef Inc.

I like Entrepreneur.com's new look. Topics are easy to find, and I can read through them for great information. I even archive past issues and refer to them for resources on topics as I need them. Keep up the good work.

Bill Gluth

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

SWC Graphics

Phoenix

Biz of Steel

Thank you, Rieva, and whoever else is responsible for putting Frontier Steel in your Hot 100 for 2001 ("Some Like It Hot," June). We're working hard in a difficult steel economy and appreciate the recognition. This year looks better, and hopefully we can make your list again.

John Matig

Frontier Steel Co. Inc.

It's in the e-Mail

Some Web sites stop sending e-mail to people who don't purchase any items from them, but after receiving weekly e-mail [newsletters] from your site for the past few months, I want you to know how much I enjoy it.

The language is easy to understand, and the principles are good basic [ones] that all of us who want our own businesses can use. I read the [newsletters] every week and value the advice from all of you.

Making a business out of something you really love and enjoy is the best way to make it successful.

Anik� Samu-Kuschatka

Owner

And All The King's Men

