Suit Up!

Sick and tired of bruised hip bones and ugly surf gear, these two surfer chicks became hip-bone-saving wet-suit designers and heroines of water-sports-loving women everywhere.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Amber Sakai, 28, and Brighdie Grounds, 27, of Costa Mesa, California-based Four Girls.

Company: Wet-suit and water-sports gear manufacturer started in 2000.

2001 Projections: $1 million.

Then There Were Two: Co-founders Michelle and Navah Paskowitz elected to leave Four Girls in late February, "but it's OK, because the company's for all girls," says Grounds.

Stop the Suffering: "So many girls wear just their bikinis when it's freezing, because their wet suit doesn't fit them right or they don't like the way it looks," says Grounds. "We've seen their battle wounds."

Stand and Deliver: "Not to brag about our surfing, but we've surfed pretty well in the last four years," Grounds says. "We can hold our own in the water, which, as far as respect goes, makes a difference."

Business (Very) Casual: "We can work in our flip-flops one day," says Sakai, "and the next day, if we feel like dressing up, we dress up."

Serious Business: "We're not just looking at the waves every day," says Grounds. "We're working at 10 a.m. and talking until 10 p.m."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market