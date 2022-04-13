Isprava Raises $130 Million In Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Isprava Group (Isprava and Lohono Stays) has raised $130 million in a recent funding round led by marquee family offices including the Nadir Godrej Family Office, the Burman Family Office and others. The capital has been raised as a combination of corporate level equity and project level equity. With this round of growth capital, both companies (Isprava and Lohono Stays), will continue to drive tremendous growth across business verticals.

Company handout

“We have witnessed exponential growth for both Isprava and Lohono Stays in the last few years. These funds raised will help us further delight our customers, scale both businesses and build out our tech stack. We are excited to continue to grow both companies and ensure that they continue to be loved by their customers,” said Nibhrant Shah, co-founder and CEO, Isprava Group.

In the past year, the real estate index has risen by 75 per cent. In 2022, the residential segment and luxury housing market is set to experience around 5 per cent capital value growth as per the number of initiatives taken by the government of India in the Union budget of 2022-23.

“Isprava and Lohono are redefining luxury second homes and hospitality in India. They have managed to execute flawlessly and that too at a scale. They are well positioned to capture market share across India and continue to grow exponentially. We, as a family, are thrilled to have been a part of this journey as investors,” said Aditya Burman, director, Dabur India Ltd.

Founded by Nibhrant Shah, Dhimaan Shah and Rohan Lamba, Isprava is a non-urban, luxury home developer that specializes in designing and building luxury homes and providing end-to-end services that include identifying the best locations, crafting bespoke spaces and ensuring seamless delivery of fully furnished homes to the homeowners.