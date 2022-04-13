Cricket Presenter Gaurav Kapur Invests In D2C Brand Flatheads

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Flatheads, the direct-to-customer (D2C) online casual sneakers brand has got funding from cricket presenter and actor Gaurav Kapur. Kapur, who is also the founder of Oaktree Sports, has also joined Flatheads as their brand ambassador.

Flatheads is planning to launch a number of digital campaigns along with him this year which shall be for the purpose of promoting their products. The objective is to gain visibility in the digital space. In September 2021, the company had raised around 7.3 Crore INR. The funding round was led by We Founder Circle, the start-up investment platform and Dexter Angels.

Other investors who participated were Sahil Barua, cofounder of Delhivery, and Radhika Ghai, cofounder of ShopClues.

Flatheads was started by Ganesh Balakrishnan and Utkarsh Biradar, and is into designing all-day wear casual sneakers for an urban clientele. Interestingly, they claim to be the only brand which introduced bamboo and banana fibre sneakers, especially for India’s tropical climate.

Over the last decade, several individuals from the sports and entertainment industry have become active in the star-up investment space. Fitness, beauty and fashion is one sector where a lot of them seem to be focussing their energies. The most recent examples were actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu (SustainKart) and Sara Ali Khan (The Souled Store). This elite club comprises Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and many others. From the world of cricket, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are two significant names, but the list is growing rapidly.