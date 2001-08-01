Made (Up) Men

You can give a man makeup, but how will he choose the right purse to carry it in?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Men want to look good. OK, maybe that isn't a news flash. But men are now venturing into concealers, bronzers, tinted lip balms and other products to help create that healthy glow, says Peter Lamas, make-up consultant and founder of Beautywalk.com. "The casual, run-down look is no longer in," he says. "Men are highlighting their hair and painting their nails." Although everyone from members of boy band 'NSync to former vice president Al Gore is "freshening up" a bit, Lamas credits younger men in particular with feeding the recent boom in the $6 billion men's cosmetics and skin-care market.

Michele Probst, 38, who counts Gore among her clients, is capitalizing on the trend. This makeup artist founded Menaji, a skin-care and cosmetics line for men, with husband Robert Henderson, 44, in 1997. "We try not to use the M word-makeup. Men are terrified of that word," says Probst. Hoping to sell $750,000 worth of products this year via dermatologists, apothecaries, plastic surgeons and body boutiques, Probst does about 60 percent of her business online at www.menaji.com. Men like privacy, she says: "They're terrified of department store cosmetics counters."

Bolder men venture into Scarlett Messina's two Pennsylvania cosmetic stores. Messina, 35, projects the stores, which are called Scarlett, will bring in total sales to both sexes of nearly $3.5 million in 2001. Says Messina, who is aggressively targeting college-age and professional men, "The category is exploding."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market