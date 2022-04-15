Narendra Modi Inaugurates K K Patel Hospital In Bhuj

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has inaugurated the KK Patel Hospital, a Marengo Asia Healthcare Network Hospital, in Bhuj, on Friday.

Marengo Asia Healthcare and K K Patel Hospital have joined hands to announce a collaborative partnership in operations and management to bring global expertise and clinical excellence.

“I extend my congratulations to the people of Bhuj and Gujarat. Leaving the destruction of the earthquake behind, people of Kutch, with their hard work and toil, are writing a new destiny for this area.I laud the efforts of the Levua Patel Trust for establishing the modern super specialty hospitalBhuj has got today for the medical needs of people of Kutch,” said the Prime Minister.

“Our vision is to bring the best of global expertise, clinical excellence, and technological advancements across our network of hospitals to ensure no patient goes untreated. We believe in providing comprehensive healthcare where we will address every need of each patient with a ‘patient first’ approach,” siad Dr Raajiv Singhal, founding member, managing director & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare.

CIMS (Marengo Asia network Hospital) will share clinical expertise and manage the entire day to day operations of the KKPH Hospital. The endeavor is to manage all complex cases at K K Patel Hospital through the medical expertise of CIMS Hospital.

“We are building a strong healthcare network in Gujarat that will replicate the presence from CIMS at K K Patel Hospital as well. We have witnessed patients to the tune of 20-25 per cent traveling out of the city in search of clinical excellence and expertise. These will be available at the doorstep for the approximately two and half million population of Kutch district with advanced treatment solutions. The advanced technology, infrastructure and treatment solutions combined will ensure people from Bhuj do not travel out of the city for medical expertise,” said Dr Keyur Parikh, chairman, CIMS.

KKP Super Speciality Hospital will commence its operations in super-specialised services like cardiac sciences, oncology, nephrology, urology, emergency & trauma, neurosurgery, cancer care etc.

Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, chief minister of Gujarat, was also present among other dignitaries.