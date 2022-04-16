Go Green: Virgin Mobile Biodegradable SIM

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Virgin Mobile UAE has introduced a new biodegradable sim card as a sustainable option for its customers in the country whose devices cannot yet accept eSIMs while requiring no plastic at all.

Virgin Mobile

The new biodegradable SIM is made from an oxo-biodegradable plastic that breaks down into tiny pieces and slowly degrades in the presence of oxygen and ultraviolet light. When placed in a landfill, the degradation process can take as little as 4-6 months.

This offers a significant improvement when compared to the estimated hundreds of years normal plastics can take to decompose. Virgin Mobile UAE will progressively phase out single-use plastic SIM cards as part of the company’s commitment to being sustainable and contributing to its mission of being carbon negative.

