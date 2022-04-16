Go Green: Virgin Mobile Biodegradable SIM
Virgin Mobile UAE has introduced a new biodegradable sim card as a sustainable option for its customers in the country whose devices cannot yet accept eSIMs while requiring no plastic at all.
The new biodegradable SIM is made from an oxo-biodegradable plastic that breaks down into tiny pieces and slowly degrades in the presence of oxygen and ultraviolet light. When placed in a landfill, the degradation process can take as little as 4-6 months.
This offers a significant improvement when compared to the estimated hundreds of years normal plastics can take to decompose. Virgin Mobile UAE will progressively phase out single-use plastic SIM cards as part of the company’s commitment to being sustainable and contributing to its mission of being carbon negative.