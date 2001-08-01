It Figures 8/01

What Americans think of the dotcom bust, workplace violence and more

August 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are you fascinated by facts and figures or do you think those survey results you hear about are just a wast of some researcher's time and money? If it's the latter, it's time to change your tune. Keeping on top of consumer and market information is important to the health of your business. That's why our research staff compiles a number of important statistics and survey results each month-so you can keep current with the information that matters to your business. To see what we've highlighted this month, read on...