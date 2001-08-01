After the Bell

Will Congress land a big blow for fair competition?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Despite quick passage in a House committee, legislation that would give the four former Regional Bell Operating Companies more Internet leverage seems destined to falter. The Internet Freedom and Broadband Deployment Act (H.R. 1542) would eliminate a provision in the 1996 Telecommunications Act requiring that Bell South, Qwest, SBC and Verizon allow other phone companies to access their local phone facilities before the FCC will allow them to make long-distance Internet connections.

The Bell companies argue that the legislation offers them the same abilities cable companies have to provide Internet service without federal regulation, but critics say it would allow them to continue thwarting outside access to their phone lines.

And the bill appears to be falling into the hands of the critics. Because of antitrust implications, joint jurisdiction of the bill may go to the House Judiciary Committee, where two representatives have introduced a diametrically opposed bill. If the bill makes it to the Senate, it would land in the Commerce Committee, where four senior members have sent letters to the FCC complaining that the Bell companies use anticompetitive practices.

Battle of the Berets

The Army's decision not to use berets manufactured in China means the Defense Department will go back to square one in looking for U.S. small businesses to supply its black berets.

The contract was originally awarded to Chinese suppliers amid complaints from U.S. businesses that they couldn't meet the Army's tight deadlines and other technical requirements.

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market