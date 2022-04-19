Indian Actress Rakul Preet Singh Invests in Wellbeing Nutrition

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wellbeing Nutrition, a plant-based whole food nutrition company has announced Rakul Preet Singh as an investor in the brand.

Company Handout

The actress and entrepreneur has previously invested in various wellness and health startups and owns F45, a gym chain in Hyderabad. She is also a keen follower of technology and has launched an app called Starring You. Health and fitness have always been a priority for Rakul, and with this investment in Wellbeing Nutrition, she hopes to encourage more people to adopt a nutrition-focused lifestyle.

Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria, Wellbeing Nutrition creates combinations of Daily Wellness, Functional Nutrition, Kids' Organic Nutrition, and Natural Nutricosmetics. The brand has emerged as an innovation leader in the category, with multiple technology innovations in nutrition such as ‘Melts’ Oral Thin Strips which allow better absorption of nutrition, multi-layered effervescent tablets, and their latest launch - Slow capsules that follow an 8 hour delayed-release mechanism, a technology that has been achieved for the first time in the world in an effort to ensure consumers get more out of their supplements to perform and live better.

The company works with over 150+ organic farms and clinically approved suppliers globally to provide clinically proven and scientifically validated organic, non-genetically modified vitamins and minerals that are not chemically synthesized. From empowering women and children, providing medical aid, and creating skill development opportunities to creating a sustainable and ethical supply chain, the brand is passionate about building an ecosystem of wellbeing.

The brand currently sells on its online platform, across 2000+ stores in India and over 5000+ stores across the world - in the USA, UK, UAE, and Germany.

In a statement, Rakul said, “Wellbeing Nutrition has always stood out for me for its clean, natural, and organic sustainable philosophy to plant-based nutrition while having a strong research-driven approach. I admire the founder’s vision of providing wellness solutions, especially for hectic modern lifestyles. My belief in their products is what drove my investment into the company. I love all their products, especially their apple cider vinegar which brings health and taste together. It’s part of my daily regimen. Their Slow range that provides delayed release helps ensure I get the right nutrition across the day. It’s the first company to have clinically approved collagen which is grade 1 and grade 3 and I completely love it.”

Avnish Chhabria, founder of Wellbeing Nutrition says, “At Wellbeing Nutrition, our aim is to provide organic solutions in the most technologically efficient way. Rakul echoes our vision completely. Her clean-eating, healthy-living ethos makes her an ideal fit for Wellbeing Nutrition.”

Recently, the brand also partnered with Disney to launch an all organic and natural line of vitamins, probiotics, and omega for kids globally.