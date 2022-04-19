From Personal Injuries To Business Litigation, Here's How This Law Firm Has Developed a Reputation For Handling High-profile Cases

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All law firms aim to distinguish themselves from their competitors and peers. Their success largely depends on the reputation they manage to establish and their ability to prove they can provide value to their clients and offer something different from the rest. However, in today’s legal business environment, it is becoming increasingly difficult for law firms to stand out from the crowd and gain a competitive advantage.

Although there are subtle differences, most law firms look more or less the same – they provide similar services, and have similar strategies and approaches. Characteristics such as superior services and professionalism are not enough to separate a law firm from other players in the field. It takes a lot more to attract clients and achieve success in the industry. The fact that the legal landscape is rapidly changing, leaving room for a lot of uncertainty, does not make things any easier.

However, despite current challenges and difficulties Nagel Rice has found the right formula that has propelled them on the path to success. So, let us find out how this team of legal professionals has managed to change the landscape of New Jersey jurisprudence and become one of the top law firms in their area.

Leading trial attorneys with a track record of success in verdicts and settlements

When it comes to the factors that can help a law firm reach the top, opinions are divided. Some say it takes talent doubled by expertise and experience to beat the competition. Others cite the quality of service and creating the right culture as key characteristics of highly successful law firms. Well, Nagel Rice checks all these boxes and more.

With decades of experience in the field, Nagel Rice is easily one of the biggest names in the legal industry in the New York-New Jersey area. Since its founding by leading attorneys Bruce Nagel and Jay Rice 39 years ago, the firm has managed to recover over $1 billion for its clients in settlements and verdicts, focusing on cutting edge litigation in unique practice areas, such as personal injury, class actions, medical malpractice, wrongful birth/wrongful life, Lasik surgery errors, business disputes, and unsafe products.

Over the years, they’ve provided legal representation for a broad range of clients, from regular people to the State of New Jersey, big-name companies in various industries, and celebrities in the sports and entertainment world. Some of their achievements include being listed by the National Law Journal in its 50 Elite Trial Lawyers, and having cases featured on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Nightline, 60 Minutes, Court TV, Dan Abrams Reports, and on all major networks.

The firm’s attorneys enjoy the support of their peers, being named to the Super Lawyers or Rising Stars list. The firm’s founders also enjoy great recognition in the legal industry: Bruce Nagel has made the New Jersey Super Lawyers Top 10 list multiple times, while Jay Rice and Robert Solomon have been included on the New Jersey Top 100 Super Lawyers list. Nagel Rice is also an AV-rated law firm by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest distinction awarded for legal abilities and ethical standards.

The firm’s success can be attributed to a team of highly-rated professionals with outstanding abilities and performances in the legal field. Apart from being highly trained and having in-depth expertise in their areas of practice, Nagel Rice attorneys are also known for their compassion, the care, and commitment they show to their clients. This allows them to take on the most complex litigations and provide the best possible representation for their clients.

What sets Nagel Rice apart from other law firms is its unique approach to the practice of law. Unlike its competitors, Nigel Rice frequently brings cases to trial, putting all their skills and knowledge into obtaining a favorable outcome. The fact that many of the firm’s lawyers have been certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as certified civil trial attorneys, a distinction held by less than two percent of New Jersey attorneys, attests to their legal prowess.

It's not just their focus on serving those who have been wronged and producing the best results that has helped Nagel Rice build a name as one of the most reliable and successful firms in the industry. The aggressive and creative approach to practicing law that they have brought to the table has had a major contribution to their winning streak.

Ultimately, their efforts have helped make a positive difference both in their clients’ lives and in the legal field, shaping the law of class actions, medical malpractice, serious personal injury, business, environmental, and estate litigation, and creating a track record of historic settlements and verdicts. Nagel Rice results in verdicts and settlements include:

$225 million settlement with Exxon-Mobil in natural resource damage litigation brought on behalf of the State of New Jersey

$160 million class action settlement with Horizon Blue Cross on behalf of New Jersey Ambulatory Surgery Centers

$39 million verdict for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident

$24 million verdict for medical malpractice case

$21 million settlement for paralyzed 24 year old who was hurt due to a work site accident

$9.75 million settlement in turnpike accident

$9 million jury verdict in medical malpractice case

$5.1 million medical malpractice settlement

$4.2 million settlement in Yepez case for wrongful birth action involving misread ultrasound

$16.5 million settlement in Ski Train Fire in Kaprun, Austria involving 155 victims. The firm represented multiple foreign and American victims’ families

$1.45 million settlement in Lasik Malpractice case involving high-profile Lasik surgeon, Dr. Joseph Dello Russo

These are just some of the achievements that Nigel Rice can take pride in, but the list could go on forever. Given their track record of accomplishments and triumphs, we can only expect to see more great things in the future from this one-of-a-kind law firm.