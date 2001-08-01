Growth Strategies

Carrying Cash

Your money's no good here--now how do you trade it in?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Buying foreign currency is a lot like redeeming frequent-flier miles: Knowing when to do it can be something of a mystery. Before you leave? After you arrive? "I always recommend purchasing some foreign currency prior to your departure," advises Alex Beuzelin, a senior market analyst at foreign exchange company Ruesch International in Washington, DC. "Once you arrive, you have to buy currency from a change bureau or kiosk at the airport, and the exchange rates may not be favorable." A good rule of thumb: Buy enough currency before your trip to cover cab fare, a meal and hotel incidentals such as tips. Once you pass through customs, chances are you'll find a bank or an ATM with a more competitive exchange rate.

Don't want to go to the bank for currency? At Travelex, order with your credit card and have foreign currency delivered to your address for a $15 charge.

Note: If you're traveling to Europe early next year, remember the switchover to euro notes and coins. The process starts January 1 and ends March 1, after which only euros will be accepted in the 12 participating European countries. For more information, go to the European Central Bank's Web site.

Strange Seasons

Summer is an ideal time to visit Vail, a mountain resort in Colorado that offers not only a welcome respite from heat and humidity, but also prices considerably lower than during the peak winter season.

What to do: Everything from llama trekking to rock climbing is on the summer agenda. Visit www.vailsummer.com for more information.

Where to stay: You'll find ample meeting space at the Vail Cascade Resort, as well as an excellent restaurant, Chap's Grill & Chophouse.

Don't miss: A hot-air balloon ride over the mountains with Camelot Balloons.

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of www.elliott.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?