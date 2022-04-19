Soon, Dabur To Induct 100 Electric Vehicles

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shifting gears towards a greener tomorrow, Dabur India Ltd, has plans to induct a fleet of 100 electric vehicles in its supply chain for last-mile product distribution. All the 100 vehicles would be inducted within the next 12 months across India. The move comes close to the heels of Dabur achieving plastic waste neutrality in India.

Pexels

“The move will result in a sizable reduction of carbon emissions annually. In line with the government of India’s focus on safeguarding the environment and promoting a greener India, Dabur has taken the lead in engaging electric vehicles in our operations to replace fossil fuel-powered vehicles, thereby reducing emissions and protecting the environment,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Ltd.

Read more: How Dabur Is Building Bharat First Brands

“Transportation is one of the major pillars of the FMCG industry with hundreds of vehicles being used for distributing everyday-use products across the length and breadth of the country. Vehicular emissions are one of the largest contributors to pollution and EVs are the future to not just keep pollution levels in check but also reduce our carbon footprint, as a nation. While the EV space is still nascent and developing in India, we are committed to move ahead with early adoption of these green vehicles in our supply chain for last-mile distribution,” said Sharukh A Khan, executive director operations, Dabur India Ltd.

Earlier, food delivery platform Zomato announced it will join EV100, an initiative of companies committed to switching to electric vehicles by 2030. In order to maintain sustainably and go pollution-free, Swiggy too had announced the commencement of trials to increase the deployment of EVs (electric vehicles) in its delivery fleet. Aligning with the government’s mission to go green, reports indicate, FMCG companies are chalking out plans to replace its existing fleets with EVS.

Dabur India is a 138-year-old FMCG brand. The company houses nine power brands, Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the healthcare space. Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste are from its personal care segment.