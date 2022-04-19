Flippy Launches Operations In India, Raises $1.15 Million In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

flippy onTuesday announced the launch of its mobile app in India. The company has raised US $1.15 million in its seed round led by Redstart Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of InfoEdge, and other key investors including Entrepreneur First, Justin Caldbeck, Alex Lin, and Anirudh Rastogi. The company has also been backed by a marquee investor- 7 Percent Ventures, SourceDNA and Magic Pony technologies. Funds will be utilized to focus on building a team of junior and senior-level engineering talent to scale flippy’s operations. The second objective is to form a user acquisition strategy and create content that will impart knowledge and make crypto accessible to all investors.

Pexels

flippy’s app is being used by the users on their waitlist, and will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store soon. flippy allows users to invest through relatable thematic baskets, making diversification possible with a single click. Users can access a range of informative content through the platform and view investment portfolios of successful crypto-space influencers. flippy has partnered with leading crypto exchanges such as Bitbns, Krypto and Unocoin, and is in talks with CoinDCX, Zebpay and WazirX to allow users to link their trading accounts and complete their investments from the flippy platform itself.

“The crypto space is a relatively new area with new technicalities and volatility leading to investor apprehension to enter the space. With flippy, we provide access to relatable thematic baskets, such as Metaverse, NFTs, Gaming allowing new and existing investors to discover, discuss, and diversify investments across themes without having to research each token individually. flippy is the only platform enabling Peer to Peer knowledge sharing through interesting, interactive and engaging content formats, making the investor journey hassle-free, efficient and straightforward,” said Srinidhi Moodalagiri, co-founder, flippy

“flippy’s platform captures signals around adoption of web3, crypto and decentralized assets making it easy for GenZ users to discover and understand upcoming web3 assets from across the world. We believe flippy’s actionable information led platform aligns well with the social trading behavior of its target audience of global Gen-Z users”, said Amit Behl from Redstart Labs.

Crypto as an asset class is known by many but very few take the step to understand the intricacies of the crypto industry and make their first investments. Millions today remain confused, perplexed, and unsure about crypto trading. The founders of flippy resonated with this pain point of millions of users and that is when they decided to join hands to innovate flippy for simplifying crypto trading for today’s younger generation. flippy is a new-age social crypto investment platform, solving for discovery in the ever evolving crypto space for the Gen-Z investors. The app allows users to invest through relatable thematic baskets, which make diversification possible with a single click. Co-founded by two young entrepreneurs, Srivar Harlalka and Srinidhi Moodalagiri, flippy takes the guesswork out of crypto investing, for novice investors making the first investment of their lives.