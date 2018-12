Why cheaper isn't always better

When evaluating a copier's speed and efficiency, don't forget to consider what it costs to replace the toner cartridge. Some manufacturers sell certain copiers for low prices because they know they will more than make up the reduced profit margin when you buy pricey toner cartridges.

