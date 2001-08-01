What's New

Forget textbooks--the IFA's teaching franchising online.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

How do you make education more accessible? The International Franchise Association answered that question quickly: Put programs on the Internet.

The IFA's Franchise Sales Compliance program teaches franchise executives about the regulations governing franchise sales. Franchising Basics helps prospective franchisees become savvy investors. The fee for Franchise Sales Compliance is $125 for members and $250 for nonmembers; Franchise Basics costs $25.

Get more information at the IFA's Web site, www.franchise.org.