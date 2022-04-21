Saudi Arabia's TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Program Opens Applications For Its 2022 Cohort

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Applications for the 2022 cohort of the TAQADAM Startup Accelerator, a Saudi Arabia-based startup accelerator program that aims to develop high-potential startups, will be open until May 21, 2022.

TAQADAM

Local and regional startups hailing from any sector and belonging to all business stages, as well as international applicants who are looking to expand into the MENA region, can apply for the program here.

This year’s applicants stand to receive up to US$140,000 in funding, access to workshops and co-working spaces in Saudi Arabia, as well as opportunities to network with mentors and industry. With up to 60 startups expected to be a part of the initial accelerator program, further selected participants will later also be presented with a chance to pitch to a global judging panel of potential investors at the TAQADAM showcase in 2023.

Having supported over 130 startups since its inception, the TAQADAM Startup Accelerator is located at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and organized in partnership with Saudi British Bank (SABB).

This year’s cohort marks the program’s sixth consecutive year of providing startups and entrepreneurs with the resources to scale their business ideas. To be a part of the 2022 cohort, apply here by May 21, 2022.

