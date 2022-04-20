World Stationery Day 2022: 10 Quotes On The Beauty Of Letter Writing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

April 20 is World Stationery Day, a fact not known to many. Which blends in with the kind of attention that stationery gets nowadays, its importance and dependence significantly lowered after the globalization of the internet, cell phones and other gadgets, which have made letter writing a rarity nowadays.

Unsplash

After all, in the era of text messages and watsapps, who is going to take out the time and energy to write out a letter and post it? But that’s exactly why the value of a good old fashioned handwritten letter has gone up in these times. If someone is putting in that kind of effort to send them to you, clearly you have an important place in their lives.

The entire purpose of World Stationery Day is to preserve the art of letter writing and we’ve compiled 10 quotes which show you how precious this act is considered and why it should be appreciated.

ALSO READ: Choli Boli: How This Revolutionary Mother-Daughter Duo Created Aesthetically Designed Comfortable Cholis

1. “I'll write to you. A super-long letter, like in an old-fashioned novel”

- Haruki Murakami, After Dark

2. “The proper definition of a man is an animal that writes letters.”

- Lewis Carroll

3. “To write is human, to receive a letter: Divine!”

- Susan Lendroth

4. “Letter writing can be seen as a gift because someone has taken his/her time to write and think and express love.”

- Soraya Diase Coffelt

ALSO READ: 3 Gripping Documentaries On Netflix You Need To Watch This Weekend

5. “Life is bearable when you have someone to write, and someone who writes you back. Even if it's just one person.”

- Eunjin Jang

6. “The act of writing itself is like an act of love. There is contact. There is exchange too. We no longer know whether the words come out of the ink onto the page, or whether they emerge from the page itself where they were sleeping, the ink merely giving them colour.”

- Georges Rodenbach, The Bells of Bruges

7. “To write a letter is to send a message to the future; to speak of the present with an addressee who is not there, knowing nothing about how that person is (in what spirits, with whom) while we write and, above all, later: while reading over what we have written. Correspondence is the utopian form of conversation because it annihilates the present and turns the future into the only possible place for dialogue.”

- Ricardo Piglia, Respiración artificial

8. “A musician is similar to someone who wrote a letter to the loved one. Then decided to read read it out loud instead of sending it.”

- Mwanandeke Kindembo

9. “It was through words I found you. Through words, I reach you. And through words, I beg to keep you close.”

- Caroline George, Dearest Josephine

10. “A letter is practically a gift.”

- Vigdis Hjorth, Long Live the Post Horn!