Chargebee Brings Subscription Business In India, Partners With Razorpay

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chargebee, the subscription management platform, announced it has partnered with Razorpay, a full-stack financial solutions company, to offer subscription billing services in India. The partnership highlights Chargebee’s commitment to customer growth and globalization with expanded capabilities to navigate complex business issues in India and beyond.

Pexels

“We were born in India, just four friends in a small apartment in Chennai thinking of how to solve a problem, and then cut our teeth in the US and Europe, working with customers of all sizes to help them start and grow business. We are now excited to leverage those lessons learned to service a fast-maturing SAAS ecosystem experiencing exponential growth,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Chargebee.

According to the reports, Indian SAAS companies are expected to reach $30 billion in revenue by 2025. Subscription businesses are also on the rise and recurring payments in India have undergone a series of transformations with the launch of UPI Autopay.

“Today, India is one of the largest markets in the world for the subscription economy. Post the recent announcement of RBI regulations on Additional Factor Authentication (AFA), it has further strengthened consumer trust in online payments, thereby bringing over 900 million debit cardholders on to the subscription platform. With an intention to further grow in the subscription economy, we are pleased to partner with Chargebee,” said Rahul Kothari, chief business officer, Razorpay.

Founded in 2011, Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operation over 4,500 subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. Chargebee’s partnership with Razorpay is optimised for collecting recurring revenue across cards, UPI mandates and net banking mandates.