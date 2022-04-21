How TeamViewer Is Fostering Growth Across Markets

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the inception of COVID-19, the world is now adapting to a hybrid model of work. Globally, the term remote working is the contemporary face of work culture. Technology is one of the pillars of remote working.

Company handout Sojung Lee, APAC President, TeamViewer

Long before the pandemic rocked the world and remote working became the new normal, TeamViewer, an all-in-one solution for remote access and support over the Internet, was born in 2005. “With our remote connectivity solutions, employees were able to work anytime, anywhere across the world, especially during this hybrid work environment,” said Sojung Lee, President – APAC, TeamViewer.

TeamViewer's growth strategy is based on use case discovery, penetration of all customer segments, especially towards enterprise customers and geographic expansion. With a huge presence across the globe, the company is strengthening its APAC and India presence. It aims to accelerate drive, increase regional visibility and foster alliances with major players across the entire APAC region. “We are going to strengthen our partnerships and alliances with major tech players like SAP, Microsoft or Google Cloud and are integrating with a lot of other solutions.”

“We are also very bullish about our Indian market. India has been an important market for us and has been playing it's imperative role to accelerate and transform the global technology companies based out of APAC.”

Numerous industries such as oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, etc. have been playing an imperative role in boosting India’s economy. According to a recent report by KPMG, India will continue to remain amongst the fastest growing economies with a projection of 7.7 pre cent growth in 2023, where investments in infrastructure and manufacturing will accelerate the creation of jobs and talents. “There is a huge opportunity in the Indian market. We strongly believe our expertise and offerings can help India become the hub for driving digital transformations. Our local presence strengthens our partnership with large System Integrators (SI) such as Tech Mahindra and Wipro,” said Lee.

Solutions To Enhance Productivity

The enterprise connectivity solutions of TeamViewer helps customers manage remote connectivity between all sorts of devices, which are not just restricted to IT equipment such as computers, servers and mobile phones. It is also extended to industrial equipment like production machines, robots, vehicles, etc. “This allows easy and secure remote management of a company’s devices in an IT and OT infrastructure and enables endless use cases in terms of maintenance, troubleshooting and support.”

The company also provides solutions to digitalize work processes along the entire value chain – across logistics, manufacturing, field service and quality assurance. “Our solutions run on smart glasses, for example, in logistics – with step-by-step instructions through augmented reality. Further on that example, through our AR solutions, pickers can navigate themselves in the warehouse and know what to pick from where and with what amount. The ERP system is connected to our solution so after the picking processes, the stock is automatically updated. This technology reduces error rates and enhances productivity.”

How Secure Is The system?

TeamViewer’s leading security posture is ensured by a 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring the company’s systems landscape, regular penetration tests of the entire infrastructure and relevant audits and certifications.

TeamViewer recently introduced a Bug Bounty program and has been authorized as CVE Numbering Authority showing its contribution to the global cybersecurity community in understanding and fixing software vulnerabilities. “TeamViewer also engages continuously in fraud prevention activities and user security awareness campaigns. Security is our topmost priority and we ensure to provide safe and secure solutions to our customers across the world,” said Sojung Lee.