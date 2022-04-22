Festivals From India To Showcase India's Key Arts And Culture Festivals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Festivals From India, a cultural India-UK initiative, has the distinction of being the first-ever digital platform which shall display several Indian arts and culture festivals. Organised by the British Council and designed and developed by ArtBramha (a sister concern of the Art X Company) the platform launched on April 20, 2022 and is a celebration of arts, cultures and communities.

The genres which are part of the display include arts, crafts, design, dance, film and lots more. It shall highlight hundreds of festivals, both new and established, which include India Art Fair, St+art; Serendipity Arts Festival, Chennai Photo Biennale, Jaipur Literature Festival and more. It shall also include film festivals such as Dharamshala International Film Festival, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival; theatre festivals Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival, Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav and music festivals like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, Jodhpur RIFF, Jazz Weekender and various others.

Audiences from all over the world shall be able to be part of major cultural experiences with information on facilities, artist line ups and locations.

“We have made possible the Festivals from India platform with ArtBramha in India and the Audience Agency in the UK to develop new audiences and showcase the huge variety of arts and culture festivals here; develop business skills of festival managers with UK and Indian experts and grow international partnerships and networks with the UK and beyond,” said Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council.

“Backed by research this new platform is a repository of guidance for families wanting to find a festival and for festival organisers wanting to make their event more accessible or find a job. The platform is launching at the right time as the arts and festivals are reopening for physical engagements worldwide after two years of the pandemic-led closures,” Kennedy further added.