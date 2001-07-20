Class Action Reform Boosted by Franchise Community

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC-The International Franchise Association (IFA) has announced its support for the Class Action Fairness Act (HR 2341), a bill sponsored by U.S. House Representatives Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Rick Boucher (D-VA) that could curb class action lawsuit abuse. The bill would require all complaints to be written in plain English, protect defendants from settlements that would cause them to suffer a net loss, and change other requirements regarding the locations of plaintiffs and the size of the damages they seek.

IFA chair and Mail Boxes Etc. president and CEO Jim Amos hailed the legislation, acknowledging the implications for franchised businesses. IFA and its members support class action legislation as the first step in needed litigation reform.

"Attorneys may go after franchises in class action suits thinking they are digging into deep corporate pockets, when in fact they are threatening the stability of a network of perhaps thousands of individually owned and operated small businesses," Amos says.

One of the goals of the legislation is to allow large, multistate class action suits to be moved to federal courts, something that concerns the American Association of Franchisees & Dealers.

"The proposed legislation simply makes it more convenient and less costly for large corporations to defend class actions, and more difficult and expensive for small plaintiffs to bring them," says W. Michael Garner, AAFD spokesperson and a franchisee attorney with Dady & Garner PA in Minneapolis.

The bill was introduced in the House on June 27 and is currently in committee. -International Franchise Association, American Association of Franchisees and Dealers

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market