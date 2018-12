Your agent may know something you don't.

July 20, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ask your insurance agent about risk reduction tactics that you can use to help save money. Altering your business practice-for instance, installing better locks or brighter lights to prevent crime-can cut your risk and your premiums. You may even want to change your business operations to get rid of a high-risk activity.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need