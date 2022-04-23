Picture Perfect: Realme 9 Pro+

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Realme 9 Pro+ is back with a new processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G, which increases performance across the board.

Furthermore, Realme 9 Pro+ is the first mid-range smartphone to sport the Sony IMX766 camera, which includes a 1/1.56" sensor, optical image stabilization, electronic image stabilization, and artificial intelligence-powered Noise Cancellation 3.0 technology for enhanced picture quality.

On the outside, the device has unmatched aesthetics thanks to Light Shift Design, which enables the device to change colors. Precise engineering and the use of OCA organic photochromic materials enable the rear of the phone to turn from blue to red within three seconds when exposed to normal sunlight, making Realme 9 Pro+ picture perfect, inside and out.

Fun fact: the device’s Super AMOLED screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor that can detect your heart rate.

