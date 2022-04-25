All Citizens Bags $1.2 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

All Citizens, an athleisure brand, has bagged $1.2 million in a pre-Seed funding round from Nino Ulsamer.

Pexels

The homegrown brand will be using the fresh injection of funds to strengthen its growth efforts in the US, Canada, Singapore and expand its presence to the UK and Australia, with investments in its R&D, marketing efforts and the launch of new products.

“All Citizens came about from a pain point I experienced as a consumer shopping for new underwear. Shifting through countless brands, I realized that the options for men were really limited - multi-pack brands were affordable but low quality and quality designer labels were exorbitantly priced. Basically, comfort and affordability were mutually exclusive. So, I started All Citizens to create a new category of high-quality performance-based menswear that is accessible to the masses at wallet-friendly prices and tailored for their everyday needs,” said Danny Charbonnet, founder of All Citizens.

“All Citizens has shown tremendous growth and potential as a direct-to-consumer brand that delivers exceptional products at accessible prices. They have grown a loyal customer base in America and Canada by giving customers what they truly want and need - higher quality apparel at affordable prices with minimal environmental impact,” said Nino Ulsamer, co-founder and CTO of StashAway.

All Citizens is a direct-to-consumer menswear brand that delivers everyday apparels at accessible prices with a customer-centric approach to product design. The brand is looking to expand into the United Kingdom and Australia this year, followed by the rest of Europe and Hong Kong by 2023. In addition to relaunching a line of socks that are refurbished with eco-friendly materials, All Citizens is also aligned for a Series A funding round in 2024.