Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: 5 Hit Songs Viewed From An Entrepreneur's Lens

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arijit Singh, The popular singer and music composer who is a regular on any Bollywood lover’s song playlist celebrates his birthday today. Although he has sung mostly Hindi and Bengalis songs, Singh has performed in several other languages as well. With a National Award, several Filmfare awards and many other accolades in his kitty, Singh had proved himself to the world a long time back, but continues to enthral us with his new compositions and songs.

YouTube Arijit Singh during a performance

Today we look at the lyrics of some of his hit songs in a different light, from the lens of an entrepreneur. Whether it is funding, success, failure or the various stages in an entrepreneur’s life, Singh’s songs can be interpreted to be heard in a completely new light too, so here are five of them, although feel free to suggest other lyrics too and your interpretation of them.

1. Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse

Kabhi jo baadal barse

Main dekhoon tujhe aankhein bharke

Tu lage mujhe pahli baarish ki duaa

Hopes for the first round of funding for a start-up could be compared to signs of impending rainfall and the relief that it brings during a hot afternoon. All of a sudden it feels like we would be able to survive the heat, just like the company’s founder feels that at last this big step in his entrepreneurship journey would be approaching its first milestone.

2. Sun Le Zara

Sun le zara

Sun le zara, sun le zara

Sun le zara meri dua

Cold calls and emails for sponsorship and other finance related issues are an integral part of any company organizing an upcoming event. It’s a bit of a rocky road at times, with the caller being treated the same way we speak to spammers approaching us for those bank loans. But when approaching a potential customer who might be the right choice for their campaign or event, the plea is always to atleast hear us out, in the hope that something works out.

SEE: Pro Panja League Founder Parvin Dabas on bringing back arm wrestling

3. Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaron

Matalbi ho ja zara matlabi

Duniya ki sunta hai kyun

Khud ki bhi sun le kabhi

Lyrics which are essential to be followed by those entrepreneurs who get so involved in their project that they forget to give attention to their health and family life. This song reminds them about the importance of being a bit selfish for their own good and not only keep chasing the lofty aims which society has set for us and keep reminding us about.

4. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Paas aaye

Dooriyaan phir bhi kam naa hui

Ek adhuri si hamari kahani rahi

Aasmaan ko zameen, ye zaroori nahi

Jaa mile... jaa mile

Ishq saccha wahi

Jisko milti nahi manzilein... manzilein

Not all entrepreneurship dreams come to fruition. Sometimes one has to understand that a particular project is just not working out. No doubt it’s a heart breaking and tough time for the individual or team that started out on their journey, but like the line in the song says, Ek adhuri si hamari kahani rahi.

5. Agar Tum Saath Ho

Pal bhar thahar jaao

Dil ye sambhal jaaye

Kaise tumhe roka karun

Meri taraf aata har gham phisal jaaye

Aankhon mein tum ko bharun

Bin bole baatein tumse karun

‘gar tum saath ho..

Agar tum saath ho

A helping hand can make a world of difference when it comes to certain professional matters. It could mean meeting a deadline which you before considered impossible, because your teammate has the strategy in place which you couldn’t think of. Something which the title of the song encapsulates perfectly- Agar Tum Saath Ho.