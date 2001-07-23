My Queue

Public Relations for Beginners

New entrepreneurs often do nothing to call attention to their businesses.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the best ways to let people know you're out there is by sending press releases to a carefully compiled media list. To get the most from your release, PR maven Alan Caruba says to make sure it contains the following elements:

  • An eye-catching headline that uses action words like "reveals" or "exposes." The lead paragraph should contain a strong quote or statement of general news interest.
  • In the next paragraph, make sure you state where your company is located and what you do. Then the third paragraph should state the reason for the release. Close strongly, either with a declarative fact or quote. Use a keyword, such as "success."
  • Make sure the release contains the name and phone and fax numbers of the person to contact for more information. And keep your press release to one page. No one has time to read more.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

