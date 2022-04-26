GoPaani Raises $600,000 In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indore-based startup, GoPaani, has raised $600,000 in Seed funding from investors such as 3one4 Capital, PointOne Capital and a host of angel investors including Mukund Jha (Dunzo co-founder) among others.

GoPaani aims to be a complete app-based solution for daily delivery businesses in India. Starting with water jar suppliers, this app allows businesses to keep track of product inventory from dispatch, delivery, collection and unloading. Employees of these businesses get their app login to make delivery entries and the business admin can track and generate real-time reports on employees’ work. Customers are also able to keep track of deliveries, make bill payments, give star ratings to deliveries, order additional products and message business owners - this brings transparency and improves customer experience.

“We started GoPaani to solve the problems faced by over 1.2 million water delivery businesses in India like product loss, billing issues, poor customer service. We have seen adoption with other delivery businesses facing similar problems like milk and tiffin delivery. With GoPaani already present in 15 states across India and eight different languages, we plan to focus on water delivery businesses and build the product for a wider set of delivery businesses starting next year,” said Ankit Ranka, co-founder, GoPaani.

“GoPaani is having a significant impact on water jar delivery or daily delivery business in general. Daily delivery businesses serve billions of customers every day but still rely on pen and paper for collections and inventory management which results in inefficiency and pilferages. We are excited to partner with people who have shown great understanding of the problem statement as evident from their product execution skills,” said Anurag Ramdasan, partner, 3one4 Capital.

GoPaani has started with its initial network of water suppliers contacts in central India and used existing online listings to reach a more comprehensive network all over the country.