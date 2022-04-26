Is Arqit Quantum a Good SaaS Stock to Buy on the Dip?

Arqit Quantum's (ARQQ) shares dipped nearly 16% in price last week on former employees' allegations about its encryption software. In addition, the stock is currently trading at a premium valuation, given the company’s poor profitability. So, is it worth betting on the stock at its current price level? Read on, let's discuss.



London-based Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is a cybersecurity company. Its flagship product is QuantumCloud, software that allows any device to download a lightweight agent for key generation.

The stock is down 47.4% in price over the past month, closing yesterday's trading session at $8.96. In addition, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of $41.52, which it hit on Sept. 23, 2021.

The company has made bold claims regarding its encryption software, which include its claim that not even quantum computers will be able to crack its encryption. These claims have prompted former employees of the company to speak up, charging that ARQQ is exaggerating QuantumCloud's readiness and capability. They also charge that the corporation is overconfident about its future revenue. These allegations have raised investor skepticism regarding ARQQ's prospects.

Here is what could shape ARQQ's performance in the near term:

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 365.71x, which is 1821.03% higher than the 19.04x industry average. Also, its trailing-12-months EV/Sales of 26.74x is 782.32% higher than the 3.03x industry average. Furthermore, ARQQ's trailing-12-months Price/Sales of 33.62x is 963.5% higher than the 3.16x industry average.

Poor Profitability

ARQQ's trailing-12-months asset turnover ratio of 0% is 99.9% lower than the 0.63% industry average. Its trailing-12-months' cash from operations stood at negative $24.03 million compared to the $87.74 million industry average. Also, its trailing-12-months ROA of negative 238.9% compares to the 3.3% industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

ARQQ has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. ARQQ has a D grade for Momentum. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $14.72 and $16.90, respectively, which justifies the Momentum grade.

Among the 24 in the F-rated Software – SAAS industry, ARQQ is ranked #20.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view ARQQ ratings for Growth, Value, Stability, Quality, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While ARQQ is in its early stages of development, its poor profitability and premium valuation could raise investors' concerns over its near-term prospects. Also, recent allegations against the company over its encryption software could further weigh on ARQQ's price performance. Therefore, we believe the stock is best avoided now.

ARQQ shares rose $0.04 (+0.45%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, ARQQ has declined -62.59%, versus a -9.50% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

