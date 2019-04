Bad at something? You've got two options.

July 25, 2001

Once you understand your strengths and weaknesses, there are two ways to deal with them: You can either improve in the area where you are weak (by taking a class, for example) or hire an employee to handle these aspects of business.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need