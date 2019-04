Make sure you've got a place to grow into.

July 26, 2001 1 min read

Consider stockpiling space. If you're reasonably sure you're going to need additional space within a few years, it might be wise to lease a facility of that size now and sublease the extra space until you need it. That way, you'll know the space will be available later on, and you won't be faced with moving.

