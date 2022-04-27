Nua Partners With Actor Deepika Padukone

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nua, a femtech brand, has named actor Deepika Padukone as the face of its menstrual wellness products. Nua aims to help every Indian woman prioritize their menstrual health and wellness.

Company handout

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone - a powerful woman whose vision for the women of our country is in perfect alignment with our brand’s objective. Her fearless endeavors in breaking norms and her optimism is what we think makes her a perfect choice for the brand Nua. As we continue to build science-backed products and offer Indian women easier access to menstrual products, we are determined to foster an environment for better and healthier living for them in the years to come. We are striving to normalize menstruation in India and encourage women to freely talk about their health issues so that we can help them with our solutions. Getting Deepika onto the bandwagon is a step forward for us as we are certain that she is a great source of inspiration for women of all ages today,” said CEO and founder, Ravi Ramachandran.

“I am honored to join Nua in their mission to positively impact conversations around menstrual health and wellness for women in India,” said actor Deepika Padukone.

With a wide range of innovations, Nua seeks to help women have a clean and holistic wellness journey. Built around the ideals of sustainability, it claims to make products with 100 per cent safe ingredients and are ‘Made Safe’ certified, toxin-free, dermatologically tested and vegan.

The Nua range includes sanitary pads in customizable options, a self-heating pain relief patch for period cramps, a nutrition drink mix for period symptoms such as fatigue, tender breasts and a mood-balancing essential-oil roll-on. Nua also offers a range for daily intimate hygiene management that includes an intimate wash and panty-liners. The brand is now foraying into skincare.