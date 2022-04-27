Airtel Acquires Stake In Cnergee Technologies

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), a communications solutions provider, has acquired a strategic minority stake in Cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. This will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) proposition for small and medium businesses (SMBs) who are looking to shift to Cloud-based applications.

Navi Mumbai-based Cnergee specializes in integrated networking solutions over Cloud for businesses of all sizes. Cnergee has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for NaaS which can be deployed at scale to enable zero touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring and management of all connected devices with a host of real time analytics.

In addition, Cnergee’s advanced software tools will boost Airtel’s ‘Work From Anywhere’ solutions portfolio as businesses look to adopt hybrid work models in the post pandemic world.

“As businesses move to Cloud-based applications, software defined agile networks are becoming the norm. Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through our world-class NaaS platform. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their ‘Made in India’ solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India.” said Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO – Airtel Business.

“Cnergee has always believed in developing innovative, intelligent and cost efficient cloud based solutions. It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India,” said Suvarna Kulkarni, founder and MD – Cnergee Technologies.

Recently, in February, Airtel inked a pact with British telecom giant Vodafone Plc to buy 4.7 per cent equity in telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers Ltd. Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of – connectivity, conferencing, cloud & data centers, cyber security, IoT, Ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ), and more. It is the market leader in India’s enterprise connectivity segment.