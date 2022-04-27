Mira Kapoor backs Zama Organics as an Investor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zama Organics, an organic and healthy grocery start-up founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa works directly with farmers, artisans, and producers with the sole purpose of making available trusted choices of healthy and organic products for consumers has announced an investment and collaboration by Mira Kapoor. Mira has invested an undisclosed amount as part of Zama Organics’ recent fundraising.

Mira Kapoor has always been a strong advocate of healthy, conscious choices and her values strongly align with Zama Organics' vision and mission.

According to Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Founder of Zama Organics, “We are really excited to have Mira as our investor as she is holistically committed to clean ingredients and conscious choices. We hope to spread the message of healthy eating and sustainable living together with this collaboration”

“You are what you eat, it’s just a fact – wholesome and real food choices are crucial ingredients for a happy and healthy life. As a long-time Zama customer, I’m happy to support Shriya and her vision for Zama Organics as well as her single-minded focus on making clean and healthy eating a way of life while we celebrate our love for food together. I’m excited to be a part of Zama’s journey, their approach towards empowering farmers and artisans, and their endeavor to expand the awareness and access to better ingredients for all our kitchens,” said Mira Kapoor.

On the anvil are plans for Zama Organics to scale up operations to ensure presence in other cities through their own operations along with a network of e-commerce sites and modern trade stores as well as investing in wider digital messaging via relevant groups of content creators.

Zama Organics works directly with farmers, producers, and artisanal makers to provide high-quality groceries, fresh fruits and veggies that are healthy, organically and sustainably grown. Zama Organics launched in 2018 and has angel investors like Ajay Kaushal (BillDesk), Arjun Lamba (Guardian Advisors), and Jay Mehta (Mehta Group) among others.

With over 300 SKUs ranging from fresh fruits, and veggies, to daily essentials and groceries, the brand is fully operational in Mumbai with an expansion plan carved out for major metropolitan cities of India to become a thought leader in this space and put Indian organic food on the map.