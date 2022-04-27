BGAUSS Raises INR 52 Crore In Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BGAUSS, an electric two-wheeler company, has raised INR 52 crore from a group of investors.

Company handout

The funds will be utilized for the company’s growth plans including retail expansion in India, manufacturing capacity expansion, launch of two new differentiated Products, R&D and in-house product development across various electrical vehicle components. This is the first ever fundraise by BGAUSS since its foray into India's two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in October 2020.

“BGAUSS has seen tremendous growth and success from our existing products, in the last two years, which gives us confidence to expand our business and product offerings. This round of funding comes at the right time for us as we are all set to launch two new products. Our first Product - D15 will be launched early May 2022 and another exciting product later during this year. We are also strategically expanding our dealer network PAN India, actively scaling up operations and looking to target the export market. We are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe and intelligent electric scooters. I truly thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India,” said Hemant Kabra, director, RR Global, founder and MD BGAUSS Auto Pvt. Ltd.

BGAUSS scooters are a combination of design and intuitive/ AI- enabled technology offering comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging, IOT and more features that make everyday life easier and more convenient.