The Remodeling of Hilton

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beverly Hills, California-InternetWeek magazine has named Hilton Hotels the E-Business of the Year due to the success of its effort to radically change its business model through the Internet and become a multibrand franchise of third-party assets. Such initiatives currently account for 30 percent of the company's revenue.

Hilton booked $300 million in hotel room revenue last year, while the number of Hilton Web site visitors doubled to 30 million. On the B2B end, Hilton has expanded its private supply marketplace to 500 sites and 3,500 suppliers. On the B2C end, "what we're seeing here is a hotel that is trying to deliver all its brands through an integrated channel," says Krista Pappas, director of travel services for Gomez Inc.

Hilton CIO Tim Harvey is overhauling the back-end system to support procurement applications and a redesigned Web site that will be configured to give Hilton's various hotel sites a consistent yet personalized customer experience, as well as constructing a common property management platform.

Hilton Hotels operates Hilton, Doubletree, Hampton Inn & Suites and other hotel brands. -InternetWeek

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market