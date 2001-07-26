ABC Seamless Provides Homeowners With an Alternative to Log Siding

<b></b>

July 26, 2001 1 min read

Fargo, North Dakota-For the first time ever, a maintenance-free alternative to wood log siding is now available. ABC Seamless Steel Siding has introduced a new seamless steel log cabin siding to meet homeowners' needs and to offer more selection in their home remodeling choices.

The new siding has the natural, rustic appearance of a log cabin but without the maintenance hassle. It also comes in 15 colors with matching accessories.

Jerry Beyers, president of ABC Seamless Steel Siding, says, "We are very excited to provide homeowners the rustic charm of a log cabin home but not the worry of the constant staining and caulking that comes with traditional wood log siding. With our steel siding and insulation backer, homeowners will benefit from lower heating and cooling costs and siding that won't crack, chip or rust." -ABC Inc.