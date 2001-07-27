Expansion News--Panera Bread, Wingstop, Cinnzeo

St. Louis-Panera Bread Co. announced an agreement with the Cain Group of Little Rock, Arkansas, to open 10 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Montgomery, Harris and Fort Bend counties in Texas. The Cain Group is scheduled to open its first bakery-café by June 2002. -Panera Bread Co.

Houston-Wingstop Restaurants Inc. has signed 12 new franchise development agreements for the Houston area, all of which will open within the next 12 to 18 months. -Business Wire

Calgary, Alberta-Cinnaroll Bakeries Ltd. announced that its Cinnzeo Bakery division has signed agreements to open 25 Cinnzeo outlets in Texas with the first five to be located in San Antonio. Agreements have also been signed to develop Cinnzeo franchises in the Middle East. -Cinnaroll Bakeries Limited

