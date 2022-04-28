Licious Invests $1 Million in Pet Food Startup Pawfectly Made

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D2C Unicorn, Licious has invested $1 million in a Bengaluru-based fresh pet food startup, Pawfectly Made. Pawfectly Made will continue to function as a separate entity with its own production processes and supply chain, as Licious comes in as a strategic partner leveraging their rich & nuanced understanding of the fresh animal protein sector to guide and scale Pawfectly Made faster.

Company Handout

Licious sees a strong synergy with Pawfectly Made when it comes to offering high quality fresh products and elevated meaty experience to customers.

Speaking about the development, Nichelle Kamat, VP Category, Licious, said, "We at Licious have always been committed to building a brand synonymous with freshness and quality in meats & seafood by bolstering the industry with global standards of sourcing, supply chain and technology. We are equally enthused by business ideas that are adjacent and complementary to our vision of building Licious as the Everything-Meat Brand. Pawfectly Made is a good strategic fit for us given the shared vision and synergies across the value chain. The investment will give us access to a unique consumer play and product portfolio that will complement our existing infrastructure.”

Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta in 2015, Licious offers a range of meat and meat products. Present in raw and fresh meat and seafood, mariandes and ready-to-eat categories, Licious aims to disrupt every food category that needs a meaty intervention!

Built on the farm to fork business model, Licious owns the entire back-end supply chain and in the last six years, it has witnessed a 300 per cent growth and has served over three million packs of meat products to consumers across 23 Indian cities viz, Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune Chennai, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kochi, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kolkata to name a few. Licious serves over 2 million orders every month with over 90 per cent repeat consumption across markets. Licious is currently a 6000+ members strong team with employees, across different disciplines and functions.