eMedEvents Raises $150,000 In Bridge Round Led By We Founder Circle

We Founder Circle on Thursday announced to have invested $150,000 in eMedEvents, a worldwide continuing medical education marketplace. The brand has enabled the funds at convertible notes for a 20 per cent discount towards the next round. The startup would be using 93 per cent of the raised funds for platform expansion and to scale up the SaaS model for healthcare professionals. The brand would also be utilising the rest of the amount raised for wider penetration in the market.

Company

“At eMedEvents, we are on a mission to connect continuing education providers and physicians, clinicians, dentist nurses and other healthcare professionals to get the right CME/CE. This engagement holds huge scope to bring about tremendous change in the ecosystem,” said Priya Korrapati, CEO and founder, eMedEvents.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthtech has grown at a rapid pace in India. According to a report by Redseer, the Indian healthtech sector will be approximately $12 billion GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) by 2025 and $40 billion GMV by 2040.

“Healthcare market is undergoing rapid evolution following the pandemic wave. It is a matter of immense pleasure to see how entrepreneurs are coming forward and addressing the gaps with innovative models like eMedEvents which will promote a holistic growth for the entire sector. This requires ample support from relevant stakeholders including the investment community,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Found Circle.

eMedEvents gives health care professionals a digital platform where they could network with other medical professionals whilst discovering and participating in new CME/CE opportunities. eMedEvents has held over 206,658 conferences so far and holds a strong network of 2.8 million healthcare professionals from 163 countries. Its goal is to organise 10,000 conferences in the new fiscal year 2022-23 and weave a network of over 3.5 million in 2022.