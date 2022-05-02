Dtec And SD Center For Entrepreneurship Excellence Partner To Foster The Entrepreneurial Culture In The UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis’ tech hub and coworking space, and SD Center for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE), launched a new program to instill the entrepreneurial culture among young founders and corporate executives in the UAE.

In line with the agreement, SDCEE, a KHDA-approved learning and research organization that is created in collaboration between New Learning and Erasmus Center for Entrepreneurship Rotterdam (ECE), will work closely with Dtec and its community on a number of initiatives. “We are very excited to collaborate with Dtec where our center will be situated,” said Shailesh Dash, Board Member and Mentor at SDCEE. "We believe everyone can become an entrepreneur and our education program will develop their mindset and skillset to become enterprising individuals and get encouraged to create their own business at Dtec."

Shailesh Dash, Board Member and Mentor at SDCEE. Source: SDCEE

Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis, added that with Dtec hosting more than 1,000 startups from 75 countries, DSO is keen on providing a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and startups in Dubai and the wider UAE. “As one of five urban centers in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Silicon Oasis has been mandated as a science, technology and knowledge hub that drives innovation," he said. "In line with The Entrepreneurial Nation initiative by the Ministry of Economy, the new programs with SDCEE will offer Dtec’s community and wider entrepreneurial ecosystem an edge, enabling them to establish promising and profitable businesses.”

Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Source: DSO

