Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal On The Future Of Entrepreneurship

Speaking at the Global Unicorn Summit ‘Nurturing 1,000 Unicorns by 2030’, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, said that the start-up eco system has come a long way and there is going to be a lot of fun in the road ahead.

This was during Session 15 on April 28 at 7 pm, a special plenary session with Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. The Summit was jointly organised by CII with DPIIT.

Deepinder spoke about how he started off his entrepreneurship journey 14 years ago, not knowing himself what the term ‘start-up’ meant. “It was impossible to hire even five people in a month, because they would say that I am too young to run a company and how would I pay them. Then of course companies like Flipkart took off and the start-up buzz began,” said Deepinder.

Ironically Deepinder added that in 2022 also it is difficult to hire people, but because of a completely different reason, as they are more keen on having their own start-ups instead of working for others. The world of entrepreneurship which has been created in the last few years has also meant that there are more people who can advise newcomers on how to go ahead, he added.

Currently, India has over 90 unicorns being No. 3 in the world. With the momentum building up the stakeholders are committed to nurturing 1000 unicorns by 2030, as the Summit mentions, which took place on a virtual platform (CII Hive).