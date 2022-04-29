American University In The Emirates Partners With UAE-Based Newage Learning To Offer Boot Camps On Emerging Technologies

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based digital talent development company Newage Learning FZCO has announced a partnership with the American University in the Emirates (AUE) to strengthen the academic cooperation between the entities to promote some of its mutual objectives.

Among the initiatives planned through this collaboration are joint boot camps on emerging technologies, as well as creating a community of coders throughout the university. These offerings will build off of Newage Learning’s Viva Coder coding bootcamp which trains participants about software programming and immersive cybersecurity.

As a partner institution of AUE, Newage Learning will also focus on establishing skills-based training programs for various colleges within the university.

“It is vital that the higher education sector respond to the global technological needs with strategic approaches to maximize the potential of the students by building their skills required across industries," said Professor Muthanna Ghani Abdul Razzaq, President, AUE. "The shared value of AUE and Newage Learning including lifelong learning and students’ success, makes this collaboration an important step towards bridging the digital gap within today’s workforce”.

On his part, Shailesh Dash, founder and Director, NewAge Learning, said, “We find AUE are the best partner in creating a technology-focused community in boosting the student’s digital skills. Our partnership will create most up-to-date technology courses tailored to the specific learning styles & needs of the participants.”

This partnership has been conceived to be aligned with the UAE Government’s national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), which includes a clear vision of becoming world leaders in AI by 2031. The joint initiatives by Newage Learning and AUE, therefore, will also offer opportunities for students to secure roles in digital and tech companies, to freelance or to follow their entrepreneurial pursuits.