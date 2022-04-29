Gguge Raises $10 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The K-12 edtech startup Gguge has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round saw participation from Korea Investment Partners (KIP), Murex Partners, and PKSHA Capital from Japan.

company handout

Gguge offers online classes for students between the ages three and 18. The platform encourages students to explore topics based on their interests by offering a selection of more than 5,000 online classes. Independent instructors engage the students with active learning methods that range from reading newspapers and solving puzzles, to incorporating games into the classes.

“The education market in the English-speaking and North American regions is undoubtedly very large. However, we at Gguge and Glorang understand that the local D2C education market of each country in Asia can be just as substantial. As a team that understands both the local culture and strategies in Asia, we are confident that our platform will have a strong standing in Asia’s ever-growing D2C education market,” said Taeil Hwang, founder and CEO of Ggguge.

Launched by its parent company, Glorang Inc., in 2020, Gguge optimizes the learning effect of virtual classes based on its own IP licensing & algorithms. It claims to now have over 100,000 users in Korea and is rapidly growing with a new user acquisition rate averaging more than 40 per cent each month. It plans to expand services to global markets such as the U.S. and Japan.