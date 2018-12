Consider purchasing a slightly used vehicle to save money.

July 24, 2001 1 min read

There's a growing market for leasing used vehicles, with warranties that cover the full term of the lease. Many of these cars are 2-year-old luxury vehicles still in their prime and coming off first-time leases, some with fewer than 25,000 miles on the odometer. Because leased vehicles are generally well maintained and under three-year warranties, these cars and trucks are often a very good deal.

