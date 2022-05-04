Swiss Re Bangalore Launches Fifth Edition Of 'Shine'

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swiss Re Bangalore, the global business solution center of Swiss Re in India, has launched the fifth edition of its flagship social entrepreneurship program ‘Shine’.

Pexels

Shine is open to all early stage social entrepreneurs, with a goal to drive innovations that strengthen societal resilience in India. This entrepreneurship program aims to support next-generation social innovators in translating their solutions into scalable business models to maximize social impact.

“Our vision at Swiss Re is to make the world more resilient, inspiring us to enable the society to thrive and progress. We have a collective responsibility towards the communities in which we operate, and we strongly believe that the solutions to most of our social challenges will come through innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. Shine, our regional social entrepreneurship program, supports social innovators in translating their solutions into scalable business models to maximize social impact. We look forward to partnering with social entrepreneurs in helping them build or scale their solutions to improve the lives of the communities they serve,” said Amit Kalra, MD & head, Swiss Re GBS Bangalore.

Over the last two years, Shine has helped two social entrepreneurs scale up their business models. Sunbird Straws (2020) who have developed world’s first eco-friendly straws from coconut leaves with patented in-house technology. They employ rural women with production units in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala.

The Swiss Re Group is a provider of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from aging populations to cyber crime. It is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863.