The Executive Selection: Tory Burch

Just in time for Ramadan, Tory Burch is rolling out a capsule collection that has been designed exclusively for the Middle East.

Tory Burch

As an homage to the refined styles of Middle Eastern women, the collection includes an assortment of leather goods that include four signature handbag silhouettes, chic slides, and a classic loafer.

Each piece is from the brand’s distinct Eleanor family, and all of them have the iconic Tory Burch logo in sculptural brass. Our favorite from the lot? The metallic clutch with its golden twisted rope handles!

The perfect addition to any iftar or suhoor look, these pieces certainly embody effortless everyday glamour, and can be bought online and at all Tory Burch stores in the region.

